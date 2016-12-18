Other Sports

Indian girls stun China

more-in

India prevailed 3-2 over China in a closely-contested contest of the fourth women’s Asia Cup under-18 tournament here on Saturday.

India was off to a good start, the first goal coming in the seventh minute through Lalremsiami. She doubled the lead, five minutes before the end of the first half.

But, China came out stronger in the second half as Gu Yangyan converted a penalty-corner in the 40th minute and converted a penalty in the 51stfor the equaliser.

However, Sangita Kumari took full advantage of a penalty corner to score the match-winner for India.

The result:

India 3 (Lalremsiami 2, Sangita) bt China 2 (Yangyan). — PTI

Post a Comment
More In Other Sports
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2016 9:42:20 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Indian-girls-stun-China/article16898345.ece

© The Hindu