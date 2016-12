Hriday, Mehuli and Muskan catch the eye

more-in

Assam’s Hriday Hazarika, West Bengal’s Mehuli Ghosh and Haryana’s Muskan were the cynosure of all eyes in the 60th National shooting championship’s junior events.

Just 15, Hriday showed his competitive steel by entering the men’s 10m air rifle that was won by Air Force’s Ravi Kumar. He finished overall sixth after winning the junior final with a score of 204.8; his 60-shot qualification score was 622.9.

“My ultimate goal is to win a medal at the Olympics. I want to prepare myself in such a way that I can maintain a consistency in my performance,’’ he had said at a felicitation function organised at Guwahati by the Assam Rifle and Shooting Association.

Mehuli, within half an hour of winning the 10m air rifle, held her nerves to win silver in the women’s category behind Karnataka’s Meghana Sajjanar. She was consistent as she had seven scores of 10.5 and more in the final.

She also won the gold medal in civilian junior category and finished second to Rajasthan’s Manini Kaushik in the Youth category.

Haryana’s Muskan impressed with her remarkable showing in the 25m pistol where she won the juniors and took silver in the women’s.

The results (juniors):

Men: 50m pistol: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema (Pun) 183.4 (539.0), 2. Anmol Jain (Har) 181.0 (534.0), 3. Mankaran Preet Singh (Pun) 157.6 (529.0).

Team: 1. Punjab (Arjun Singh, Surinder Singh, Mankaran) 1604.0, 2. Haryana (Anmol, Rahul Khatri, Shubham Baliyan) 1578.0, 3. Uttarakhand (Bhavesh Shekhawat, Jatin Singh Rathore, Sushant Kawan) 1548.0.

25m rapid-fire pistol: 1. Rushiraj Atul Barot (Guj) 23 (554), 2.Anhad Jawanda (Pun) 17 (560), 3. Shivam Shukla (Air Force) 10 (561).

Team: 1. Haryana (Aadeithyaa Joahal, Anish, Harish Beniwal) 1658.0, 2. Punjab (Anhad, Vikram Singh Grewal, Japtyesh Singh Jaspal)1637.0, Uttarakhand (Bhavesh Shekhawat, Akshay Kumar, Abhinav Chaudhary) 1515.0.

10m rifle: 1. Hriday Hazarika (Asm) 204.8 (622.9) , 2. Borse Pratik Chhaganrao (Mah) 204.5 (618.6), 3. Tejas Prasad (Kar) 181.8 (620.2).

Team: 1. Maharashtra (Sachet Pinnanath, Vinaykumar Patil, Omkar Ukirde) 1853.9, 2. Karnataka (Tejas Prasad, R.D. Surya, B. Nikhil)1853.0, 3. Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) (Sandeep Singh, Sonam Galson, Pipender Singh)1850.3.

50m rifle prone: 1.Pruthviraj Ayachi (Guj) 209.5 (613.8), 2. Niraj Kumar (NCC) 202.2 (609.1), 3.Fateh Singh Dhillon (Pun) 180.9 (611.0).

Team: 1.Tamil Nadu (V. Sarvesh Swaroop Shankar, P. Ajaey Nithish, P. Annamalai)1824.1, 2. Uttar Pradesh (Shivam Singh, Imran Khan, Yatharth Dhingra) 1821.3, 3. Telengana (Abid Ali Khan, Mohammad Abdul Shahid, Syed Mohammed Mahmood) 1807.7

Women: 25 m pistol: 1. Muskan (Har) 14-8 (573), 2. Gauri Sheoran (Har) 17-0 (567), 3. Chinki Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 11-8 (570).

Team: 1. Haryana (Muskan, Gauri, Mansimran Johal) 1668.0, 2. Madhya Pradesh (Chinki, Sakshi Saroj, Satyawati Saket) 1651.0, 3. Maharashtra (Saee Ashok Godbole, Dakshata, Samrtha Savanekar) 1621.0.

10m rifle: 1. Mehuli Ghosh (West Bengal) 207.7 (415.6), 2. Dilreen Gill (Pun) 206.2 (413.9), 3. Mihika Poore (Madhya Pradesh) 184.0 (413.8).

Team: 1. Punjab (Dilreen, Shreya, Samiksha Dhingra) 1234, 2. Madhya Pradesh (Mihika, Zenab Bandookwala, Shreya Agrawal) 1230.7, 3. West Bengal (Mehuli, Shreya Bandyopadhyay, Ayushi Podder) 1228.2

50m rifle prone: 1. Shirin Godara (Chd) 615.2, 2.Shreya Saksena (J&K) 615.1, 3. N. Gaayathri (TN) 612.3

Team: 1. Tamil Nadu (N. Gaayathri, G. Varshaa, N. Aathiraj) 1827.6, 2. Madhya Pradesh (Shrishti Mishra, Zenab Bandookwala, Prasiddhi)1816.9, 3. Maharashtra (Yashika Shinde, Bhakti Khamkar, Aishwarya Thenge) 1814.4.