Hideki Matsuyama sizzles

HOT STREAK: Hideki Matsuyama, seeking his fourth title in the past two months, fired a seven-under par 65 on Saturday to take a seven-stroke lead after the third round.

The hottest kid on the Tour sizzled on Saturday!

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who reprised his opening day score of 65 to be at 19-under 197 after third round play, will take a seven-shot advantage over American Dustin Johnson and Swede Henrik Stenson going into the final 18 holes at the Albany Golf Course here.

The World No. 6, with an enviable record of three wins and a second place finish in his last four stroke-play starts, played with Zen-like concentration and remarkable consistency to match the score set by Bubba Watson at this stage last year.

In addition to the seven birdies that dotted his scorecard, Matsuyama’s shot of the day came on the seventh. After laying up with a nice tee shot on the par-4 hole, he used his wedge to one-hop into the cup for an eagle.

Given the way he has acquitted himself so far, the 24-year-old, barring an improbable meltdown, should face no hitch in lifting the beautiful trophy.

But the Japanese was circumspect: “I really can’t think about the lead because everyone in the field can shoot 8, 9 under.

“I just have to keep my head down, keep grinding and do the best I can.”

Meanwhile, for the ‘comeback’ man at the event hosted by him, it turned out to be an ordinary day at the end after a great start.

Tiger Woods rattled off three birdies to begin with and then produced a great 40-yard shot from the greenside bunker for birdie on the fifth. He dropped a shot immediately but made amends on the seventh before turning in with a 32 on the front nine.

The back nine was more punishing for the five-time champion, with bogeys on the 13th and 14th and a double bogey on the final hole off-setting gains on the 11th and 17th.

A score of 70 left the crowd favourite in 10th place, 11 shots adrift of the young Asian, who was all respect for him.

“I don’t care how many strokes I’m leading over him, I still worry about him, fear him and I’m just going to have to try my best tomorrow.”

The scores (after 54 holes, USA unless mentioned): 197: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn, 65, 67, 65); 204: Henrik Stenson (Swe, 67, 61, 66), Dustin Johnson (66, 66, 72); 205: Brandt Snedeker (72, 64, 69), Matt Kuchar (67, 67, 71); 206: Rickie Fowler (68, 70, 68); 207: Jordan Spieth (68, 69, 70), J.B. Holmes (64, 73, 70), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA, 67, 67, 73); 208: Tiger Woods (73, 65, 70); 210: Jimmy Walker (70, 74, 66), Bubba Watson (72, 63, 75); 211: Zach Johnson (72, 69, 70); 212: Russell Knox (Sco, 69, 72, 71), Patrick Reed (72, 69, 71), Brooks Koepka (72, 68, 72); 217: Emiliano Grillo (Arg, 70, 72, 75).

(V.V. Ramanan is in the Bahamas at the invitation of Hero MotoCorp).