Other Sports

Half-point lead for Aravindh

more-in

LUCKNOW: Having missed many promising positions, S. Nitin chose to play it safe and forced a draw through repetition of moves against leader Aravindh Chithambaram in the ninth round of the National chess championship here.

Following the 26-move encounter, Aravindh stayed ahead with seven points, just a half-a-point from top seed Vidit Gujarathi and defending champion M. Karthikeyan.

While Vidit gained a point with a bye, Karthikeyan drew with second seed Adhiban in a marathon lasting 79 moves.

Seasoned Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte produced an endgame lesson for the untitled D.B. Chandra Prasad and scored an impressive victory. Kunte managed to convert his one-pawn advantage into victory in an end game where the players had a bishop and pawns.

In the first game to finish, R. R. Laxman and Tejas Bakre took it easy and drew in 26 moves.

The results:

Ninth round: Aravindh Chithambaram (7) drew with S. Nitin (4.5); M. Karthikeyan (6.5) drew with B. Adhiban (5.5); Abhijit Kunte (5) bt D.B. Chandra Prasad (4); R.R. Laxman (5.5) drew with Tejas Bakre (5.5); S. Ravi Teja (6) bt Abhishek Kelkar (3); Vidit Gujarathi (6.5) and Sriram Jha (2.5) byes.

10th round pairings: Vidit-Laxman; Bakre-Kunte; Prasad-Aravindh; Nitin-Teja; Kelkar-Jha; Adhiban and Karthikeyan byes.

Post a Comment
More In Other Sports
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 10:22:39 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Half-point-lead-for-Aravindh/article16707241.ece

© The Hindu