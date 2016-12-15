Gurpreet clinches gold

more-in

A large gathering of shooters, who also doubled up as spectators, saw Gurpreet Singh record a spectacular 35 hits on target in the eight-series five-shot 25m men’s rapidfire pistol final of the 60th National shooting championship at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Thursday.

There were six contestants competing for the title, and Gurpreet, who had qualified with a top score of 579, dominated the final to win his favourite event for the first time.

The Army marksman, who will turn 29 in a few days, said after the prize distribution ceremony: “The 51st National championship was my first and it has taken me 10 years to win the rapidfire.

“I have won the silver and bronze; this is my first gold. I did not have a good Olympics; my ambition is to win an Olympic medal.”

Carrying his qualification form into the final, Gurpreet hit the centre ring four and five times in the first two series.

Behind him was Haryana’s Harpreet Singh and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vijay Kumar.

Gurpreeet managed only three hits in the third series, but thereafter hit all five in the fourth before finishing off with three in the last.

Gurpreet had sealed the fate of the final in his favour in the penultimate series after which Vijay Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, also of the Army, tied on 24, went into the shoot-off.

Talking to The Hindu, Gurpreet said: “This is the first time I have had 35 hits on target. I have done 31 before in the Nationals and other tournaments.

“I wanted to set a benchmark in the final. For some reason I was not satisfied with training and practise. Today I felt better.

“Whether I won the final or not, my aim was to get a good score. There was pressure, but I was determined to get the maximum in the eight-series final. It was more or less confirmed that I would win the title with two series to go. I had to set a standard for myself, and I was able to do that.”

Gurpreet will now prepare for the selection trial tournament to be held here next month.

The results: Men: 25m rapid fire: 1. Gurpreet Singh (Army) 579 (35); 2. Neeraj Kumar (Army) 570 (29); 3. Vijay Kumar (Army) 574 (24); 4. Harpreet Singh (Haryana) 565 (17); 5. Rahul Panwar (Navy) 566 (10) and 6. Aadeithyaa Joahal (Haryana) 565 (5).

Team: 1. Army Marksmanship Unit 1699; 2. Haryana 1690; 3. Maharashtra 1672.