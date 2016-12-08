Four international players skip National camp to play for district

more-in

She led the Indian team at the last Asian Volleyball championship but centre blocker Tiji Raju and three other international players from Thiruvananthapuram’s KSEB have decided to skip the National camp for the coming Asian Central Zone tournament, a qualification event for the 2018 World championship, which will be held in Chennai from December 16 to 18.

“Seven of our players have been called for the Indian camp in Gujarat but we did not send four of them since the camp dates are clashing with the Kerala State championship which begins at Angamaly this weekend,” Jaisamma Moothedam, the manager of the KSEB women’s volleyball team, told The Hindu.

“It came to a situation where Thiruvananthapuram would not have been able to field a team at the State championship without these stars, so these four main players did not go for the national camp.”

Thiruvananthapuram District, the defending State champion, is powered by the KSEB stars, and the four internationals who decided to miss the Indian camp, apart from Tiji, are S. Rekha, P.R. Reshma and K.S. Jini.

“But three of our players, Fathima Rukshana, Anju Balakrishnan and T.S. Krishna have gone for the Indian camp,” said Jaisamma who is also a member of the Volleyball Federation of India’s selection committee.

“The Asian Central Zone features countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka, so it should not be very difficult to win that event but our players may go for the next stage of the qualification process,” said Jaisamma, a former international.

Tiji’s explanation

Tiji explained that she did not attend the National camp as she could not stay away from home for long.

“My father-in-law is not well, so I decided not to go. And this time, they had a sort of open trials before the camp, we decided not to attend the trials,” explained Tiji, a leading scorer for the country at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea.

“Also, we cannot be without playing the State championship. And if six or seven of us stay away, the Thiruvananthapuram team itself may not compete in the State meet.”

With almost 80 per cent of the women’s national team coming from Kerala, the fight for berths in the State team can be very tough.

But Nalakath Basheer, the secretary of the Kerala Volleyball Association, said that national campers need not have worried on that count.

“They had the State championship, that is why they were not sent. Even if they had gone, it would not have been an issue because if they are in the Indian camp, we can pick them directly for our State,” said the KVA secretary on Thursday. “No problem.”

Apart from the three KSEB players, K.P. Anusree, G. Anjumol, and Sruthi Murali are the others from the State who have gone for the National camp.