Devendro secures hard-fought win

CRUISNG AHEAD: Manoj Kumar (right) punched his way to a facile 5-0 win over Manikandan on Friday.

more-in

Olympian L. Devendro Singh recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bhoj Raj in his first competitive bout in 52kg and advanced to the second round in the National boxing championship at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai, here on Friday.

Without getting overawed by Devendro’s stature, Bhoj Raj began positively and landed punches in the first round. A rusty Devendro got some rhythm in the second round to use his combinations, while Bhoj Raj delivered straight punches off counter-attacks.

The Uttar Pradesh boxer maintained the momentum even as Devendro gave his best in the final round.

“My body felt a little stiff, maybe due to the fact that I am boxing after the Olympic qualifying event in June. Since 2007, I had been boxing in 49kg. I used to get injured and had problems with hand-eye coordination when I reduced weight. Now, I will continue to box in 52kg,” said Devendro, who could not take part in the Services trials meet due to an injury and represented Manipur instead.

Two-time Olympian Manoj Kumar, who jumped to 69kg, registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Manikandan to reach the second round.

Manoj was cautious to start with as he scored through left hooks in the initial two rounds before using his combinations in the final.

“I took some time to get adjusted to the conditions here. I took care not to throw hard punches as those might have injured me,” said Manoj.

Important results (preliminary round): 49kg: Hari Krishnan (Cht) bt Palsarvesh (AIP) 5-0, Shayam Kumar (RSPB) bt Pankaj Saini (Pun) 5-0, Gobind (UP) bt Suraj Raut (Ben) RSC.

52kg: Niraj (Har) bt Sohaib Haque (Ben) 5-0, L. Devendro Singh (Man) bt Bhoj Raj (UP) 3-2, Akash Singh (Cht) bt Logendra Nayak (Nag) RSC, Dominic Michal (Tel) bt Kiran (Kar) 5-0, Ananta Chopre (Mah) bt Bound Benjamin (Jha) 5-0, Karling Natung (Aru) bt A. Bonny Sharma (Tri) 4-1.

56kg: Buntee Singh (Del) bt Zonuntluanga (Miz) 3-2, Sukhraj (Skm) bt Vikrant Kumar (Bih) 5-0, Mohd. Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Aadu Mili (Aru) 5-0, Vishwanath (Goa) bt Salim Khan (JK) 5-0, Shashi Kant (Mah) bt Mohd. Abdul (Asm) 5-0.

60kg: Manish (SSCB) bt Lalit Kishor (Tel) RSC, Sunil Chouhan (UP) bt Prem Kumar (Skm) 5-0, Sunil Kumar (Bih) bt Kuchohu (Nag) 5-0, Arvind (Meg) bt Ashish Chalutra (JK) 5-0, Vijay Kumar (Pun) bt J. Sabir (TN) 5-0, Pawan Kumar (Del) bt Fiyaz Hussain (Guj) 5-0.

64kg: Shaun Mukesh (TN) bt Nabakishore (Odi) 5-0, Ashish (Har) bt Sk. Saheb (Ben) RSC, Rohit (RSPB) bt Ananth Manoj (Ker) RSC, Pritam Singh (Raj) bt Sampath (Pud).

69kg: Neeraj (AIP) bt Anil (Bih) 5-0, Ashish (JK) bt Dinesh Babu (Pud) RSC, Manoj Kumar (RSPB) bt Manikandan (TN) 5-0, Tilok Budha (Meg) bt Desh Deepak (UP) 5-0, Andy Chauha (Miz) bt Nowfar Khan RSC, Ankush Hudda (Chd) bt Bharat Yadav (Cht) 5-0.

75kg: Sumit Kumar (Utk) bt Alongbar Borgo (Asm) RSC, Pritam Singh (Raj) bt Durgesh Kumar (Chd) 5-0, Prabagaran (Pud) bt Vinay Malik (D&D) Abandoned (R2).

81kg: Geeta Nanad (HP) bt Egala Sriniwasa (AIP) RSC, Dilip Yadav (Mah) bt Shubham Singh (Chd) 3-2.

91kg: Deepak (Asm) bt B. Mahesh RSC, Sumit (D&D) bt Abhinav Giri (Bih) 3-2, Rohit Shine (Man) bt Hitesh (Chd) 5-0, Jasveer Singh (RSPB) bt Sumit (Har) 4-1, Gaurav (MP) bt Tushar Tamang (Cht) RSC, Vishwajit (UP) bt Saurabh Lenekar (Mah) RSC.