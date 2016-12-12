Cozy billiards hall made me change sport, says Dhvaj Haria

more-in

Dhvaj Haria chanced upon the world of cue sports, at the Rajpath Club (Ahmedabad).

As a child, he was an active table tennis and tennis player. The cozy billiards hall was the ideal place to relax.

“When I was around 10, I used to play many sports at the club. I would get exhausted, so I would go to the billiards room to rest in the air-conditioned hall (laughs). I just picked up a cue and started playing. It felt good, because you don’t sweat in the air-conditioned hall,” Haria says.

Under the guidance of the markers at the club, Haria began to spend more time on the green baize. He was also fortunate to learn from billiards exponent and multiple world champion, Geet Sethi, who would visit the city to train at the Ellisbridge Gymkhana.

“Geet sir was my idol. He used to make terrific breaks of 500, 600 in practice. It was amazing. I used to skip school to watch him play. I once asked him if I could play against him, he said, ‘No, Just watch my game and learn’.

“I watched for hours and hours,” the jovial Haria says. And what did he learn from his idol? “He was a master of Postman’s Knock — the opponent’s ball would stick to the cushion like ‘Fevicol’.

“He would score huge breaks every single day,” he says.

Haria was soon making a mark of his own. In 2008, he captured the National sub-junior snooker title, before going on to win four straight National under-21 billiards titles (from 2011 to 2014).

In the IBSF World billiards championship underway at the KSBA here, he claimed the bronze medal in the long-up format, and reached the last-four in the points event that followed.

The 23-year-old reveals that he has a better chance of winning medals in billiards events, when compared to snooker.

“It is very tough to break into the elite level of snooker. Only Aditya (Mehta) is doing well. Pankaj (Advani) has come back from the pro snooker tour. There is a lot of prize money, but billiards is in our blood. You can win many Asian and World titles in billiards, but in snooker, it is very competitive,” he says.