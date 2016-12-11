Comeback man Dinesh stuns Tanish

GRITTY: Kavinder Singh of SSCB (right) defeated J. Bhaskar of RSPB in a tough fight.

more-in

Olympian Dinesh Kumar’s return to the ring after more than two years was one of the amazing stories on the third day of the National boxing championship here on Saturday.

Dinesh, who bagged an 81kg silver medal in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, was seriously injured in a road accident prior to the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

However, Dinesh, who got a first-round bye, surprised all by taking the ring in the 91kg category here.

The Haryana cop, who had a metal rod inserted in his right arm, needed only 20 seconds to beat Rajasthan’s Tanish.

In an exciting 52kg pre-quarterfinal contest, Kavinder Singh of Services defied an injury to witness a turnaround of decision in his favour against Railways’ J. Bhaskar.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): 49kg: Amit (Har) bt Rubul (Asm) 5-0; Bahadur Rana (SSCB) bt B. Deepak (Tel) 5-0. 52kg: Neeraj (Del) bt Gobind (UP) 5-0; Niraj (Har) bt Roshan (Raj) 5-0.

Devendro Singh (Man) bt Arvind (Utk) 5-0; Kavinder Singh (SSCB) bt J. Bhaskar (RSPB) 5-0.

60kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Manish (SSCB) 4-1; Sunil Kumar (Bih) bt Arvind (Meg) 3-2; Vijay Kumar (Pun) bt Pawan Kumar ((Del) 3-2.

64kg: Sandeep (AIP) bt Puran Day (HP) 5-0; Prasadula (AP) bt Akash Naik (Goa); Rohit (RSPB) bt Pritam Singh (Raj) RSC. 69kg: Andy Chauha (Miz) bt Nandan (Kar) 5-0.

Ankush Hudda (Chd) bt Rocky (Har) 4-1; Ashish (JK) bt Neeraj (AIP) 5-0; Manoj Kumar (RSPB) bt Tilok Budha (Meg) 5-0.

75kg: Aditya Mann (Har) bt Aditya Mane (Mah) 5-0; Venhlimpuia (Miz) bt Sukhraj Singh (AIP) K.O. (R3); Sumit Kumar (Utk) bt Durgesh Kumar (Chd) 5-0.

81kg: Manish Panwar (RSPB) bt Vijay Kumar (D&D) retired (R1); Vivek (Kar) bt Shivraj (Pud) RSC; Jay Saxena (Utk) bt Farhan Shaikh (Goa) RSC. 91kg: Virender Kumar (HP) bt Sumit Singh (Tel) RSC.

Dinesh Kumar (AIP) bt Tanish (Raj) RSC, Jasveer Singh (RSPB) bt Rohit Shinde (Man) RSC.