Chirag, Satwiksairaj provide some cheer

Chirag Shetty and R. Satwiksairaj gave the Indian contingent something to cheer about when they clinched the men’s doubles title in the Tata Open India International Challenge at the Cricket Club of India courts on Sunday.

Chirag and Satwik won the all-India final, against the recently-formed pair of M.R. Arjun and Shlok Ramchandran, in four games of breathtaking action.

Shreyanshi loses

Earlier, Shreyanshi Pardeshi fell at the final hurdle against Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah in the women’s final, while the duo of Vighnesh Devlekar and Kuhoo Garg lost to Indonesia’s Fachriza Abimanyu and Bunga Fitriani Romadhini in the mixed doubles final.

While Cheah turned out to be too quick for Pardeshi, Devlekar and Garg made a spirited comeback after trailing by two games. However, the Indian combination floundered after leading 6-4 in the deciding game, losing six points in succession to let the match slip out of its hands.

The results (Indians unless mentioned): Women: Soniia Cheah (Mas) bt Shreyanshi Pardeshi 11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7. Men: Enzi Shafira (Ina) bt Lim Chi Wing (Mas) 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6.

Doubles: Women: Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso & Serena Kani (Ina) bt Maretha Dea Giovani & Tania Oktaviani Kusumah (Ina) 11-8, 8-11, 2-11, 11-9, 11-7. Men: R. Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty bt M.R. Arjun & Shlok Ramchandran 10-12 ,11-9, 11-7, 11-5.

Mixed: Fachriza Abimanyu & Bunga Fitriani Romadhini (Ina) bt Vighnesh Devlekar & Kuhoo Garg 11-5, 12-10, 4-11, 6-11, 11-8.