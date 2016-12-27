Chennai Smashers will do better this time: Sindhu

more-in

Rio Olympics silver medalist and India’s top-ranked singles player, P.V. Sindhu, looking dapper and fit, said she was looking forward to play for Chennai Smashers in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) beginning January 1.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of annual general body meeting of Indian Olympic Association here on Tuesday after receiving Rs. 30 lakh from IOA, the World No.6 said that Smashers could do better than what it did last time when it reached the semifinals.

“This time we will do much better. From the beginning we have to be alert as we do not have much time to think about (as PBL is 11-point game this time vis a vis the 15-point format last time). [It’s] a different atmosphere as players from different countries come and play together.”

Excerpts:

Expectations post-Rio

Definitely the responsibilities are much more and I have to achieve a lot more. That [expectations] will be always there. My aim is to keep playing at my best. After the Olympics everyone wants to come back strong. So definitely that was in my mind. I always wanted to win a Superseries. At the end of the year, everything went well.

Plans for 2017

For now, it is one step at a time. Now it will be PBL. Later on, we have Syed Modi India Grand Prix and some of the Superseries. Finally, the All England Championship and the World Championships. But, it will be just step by step for now.

Learning from the Rio Games’ loss

I found out my mistakes (after the Rio Olympic Games loss). Beating her (Carolina Marin in Dubai Superseries final) was important because only two progressed to the semifinals [round robin league] and Sun Yu had made it. So the match against Carolina was very crucial for me. I had to win that match to qualify.

On whether Chennai Smashers will play at home or not

The [Chennai] team owners are discussing it. Hopefully, we will play [here] and it will be good for fans. The Chennai Smashers team will assemble in Hyderabad around December 28.