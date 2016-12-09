Carolina Marin thrilled to play P.V. Sindhu

more-in

Rio Olympics gold medallist, Carolina Marin, says that she is excited to play P.V. Sindhu in the second edition of the Premier Badminton League starting here on January 1.

In an interaction through Skype, the Spaniard says it can’t be the same like the Olympics final but hopes it will be still an exciting contest.

The two-time World champion, the 23-year-old Marin, who will spearhead Hyderabad Hunters against Sindhu’s Chennai Smashers, said the PBL is an exciting League and that she is eagerly awaiting the huge opportunity.

The World No. 2 said both Saina Nehwal and Sindhu were totally different players. “Saina has vast experience and quality shots. And Sindhu plays an attacking game. But, again you have to be at your best to beat either of them for they are very difficult customers.”

Referring to the journey after winning the Olympic gold, Marin reminds that it is always difficult to play in any event after such a performance but is apparently pleased to get more recognition from fans across the world.

“Without doubt, Olympics gold is the best ever performance by me. After that, the injury had made things difficult and also forced me to skip a couple of events,” she said. “I have to be careful to avoid the injury scares but I am confident of being at my best and the PBL is one of the best opportunities,” Marin remarked.

On the 11-point game format in the PBL, Marin feels the game will change a lot as it is exciting and hopes to pull off major surprises for her team. “I sincerely hope that many fans will turn up at the venue and cheer our team,” says the Hunters star player.

Marin indicated her hunger for continued success in the circuit when she says she would love to win the All England, the World Championship and the European Championship titles again.

A smiling Marin gleefully accepted Sindhu’s invitation for dinner at the latter’s residence. “Of course, I will be there,” reminding of the warmth the two share despite their on-court rivalry.