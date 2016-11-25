Carlsen survives scare in Game 9

more-in

Magnus Carlsen survived a tough game to keep alive hopes of retaining his crown. In game nine of the World chess championship match here on Thursday, the Norwegian drew with an increasingly confident Sergey Karjakin.

With just three games remaining, the Russian leads 5-4. He needs another 1.5 points to cause what would be one of the greatest upsets in the history of the World championship, while Carlsen has to strike back soon, with time running out.

The ninth game was the first one after the Russian stunned Carlsen to take the lead.

“It was in general a very difficult game, there were many difficult points, for sure,” said Carlsen. “I am just happy to survive.” — Sports Bureau