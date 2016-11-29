Carlsen and Karjakin head to tie-breaker

more-in

The final classical game of the World chess championship ended in a dull draw as Norway’s Magnus Carlsen decided not to press with white pieces and settled for the quickest finish of all the 12 games against Sergey Karjakin of Russia here on Monday. It was all over in 40 minutes and 30 moves.

Once again it was the Berlin Defence variation of Ruy Lopez, but the pieces disappeared from the board too quickly to cause any excitement to the fans. With the score at 6-6, the match will be decided by the tie-breakers — in the rapid and blitz time controls — to be played on November 30, the day Carlsen turns 26.

The reigning champion apologised for disappointing the fans in the final game. “There isn’t too much to say,” said Carlsen.

“Lots of pieces were chopped off and we made a draw. I apologise to fans who might have wanted us to play a longer game, but it was not to be.”