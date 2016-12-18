Bronze for Indian cagers

more-in

Hong Kong: The Indian senior men’s basketball team claimed the bronze medal at the 21st Best Mart 360° Super Kung Sheung Cup International Basketball Invitation Championship here on Sunday.

India comfortably saw off local team Eastern Long Lions 90-60, with as many as four players scoring in double digits.

The third-placed finish will come as consolation for India after having suffered an agonizing 89-93 defeat in the semifinals late on Saturday.

Captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi’s 35 points went in vain as India lost to Southern California Fukienese Association (USA), the eventual champion.

The results: 3rd-4th place match: India 90 (Amritpal Singh 24, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 23, Rikin Pethani 16, Pratham Singh 10) bt Eastern Long Lions 60 (Poon Chi Ho 18, Christopher Barnes 12, Lee Ki 10).

Semifinals (on Saturday): SCFA 93 (Taylor Statham 26, Donald Lee 21, Van Girard II 10) bt India 89 (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 35, Rikin Pethani 21, Amritpal Singh 17).