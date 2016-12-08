Brilliant Kothari stuns favourite Advani

regal shOW: Sourav Kothari said he was so “in the zone” that he had lost track of even the score during the course of the break that turned out to be decisive. —

Sourav Kothari put on a brilliant show to stun the fancied Pankaj Advani 1000-644 in the quarterfinals of the IBSF World billiards (long-up) championship here on Wednesday.

The win erased the bitter memories that Kothari has carried since the 2008 World (time format) championship quarterfinal, in which he blew a 300-plus lead to lose to Advani. This redemption, however, did not come easy. Up 949-538, Kothari missed a simple red pot, which ended an otherwise masterful break at 293.

“Even in 2008, I missed a simple pot, and that cost me the match against Pankaj. Just yesterday, I had a long discussion about that incident with you media guys,” said Kothari. “So when the red popped out today, I closed my eyes in disbelief and all of your (mediapersons) faces rushed through my mind.”

There would be no heartbreak this time. Advani did threaten to stage a comeback by making a 100-break, but it was too little too late.

“I think the 293 was the clincher. I was in the zone, so much so that I did not even see the score. I tried to keep out the nerves as it does not help my game at all,” Kothari said.

The former Asian billiards champion credited his father, Manoj Kothari, for his success.

“I’ve been working with dad for seven months now. He told me to forget about snooker and just concentrate on billiards. This has really helped,” he said.

In another quarterfinal, Dhvaj Haria continued his fine run by defeating Aung Htay 1001-677.

The 23-year-old will face Kothari in the semifinal on Thursday. Teenager S. Shrikrishna, who defeated B. Bhaskar in the last-16 round in the morning session, was taken out by Rupesh Shah.

The experienced Rupesh recorded a 216 during the course of his victory, while the 16-year-old Shrikrishna made just a single century.

Rupesh takes on Peter Gilchrist in the second semifinal.

The results: Quarterfinals: Sourav Kothari bt Pankaj Advani 1000-644; Dhvaj Haria bt Aung Htay (Mya) 1001-677; Peter Gilchrist (Sin) bt Robert Hall (Eng) 1000-347; Rupesh Shah bt S. Shrikrishna 1002-646. Pre-quarterfinals: Advani bt Alok Kumar 750-547; Kothari bt Jaiveer Dhingra 750-432; Htay bt Chit Ko Ko (Mya) 750-697; Haria bt Shankar Rao 750-381; Shrikrishna bt B. Bhaskar 750-721; Shah bt Siddharth Parikh 750-470; Gilchrist bt Soheil Vahedi (Iri) 750-299; Hall bt Dhruv Sitwala 752-632.