Boxer felicitated

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi and CEO of Guntur City Hospitals, Degala Prabhakar, handing over a cheque for Rs. 25,000 to boxer R . Viswanath, in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: ; - T VIJAYA KUMAR

GUNTUR: Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi, has handed over a cheque of Rs.25,000 to Ramisetty Viswanath, a state level boxer, who has been selected for the national Boxing Championship to be held at Assam in second week of December. Chief Executive Officer, Guntur City Hospitals and Sai Hospitals, Degala Prabhakar sponsored the expenses for buying a boxing kit comprising of gloves and shoes.

Mr. Viswanath, 30, has won gold at the Senior State Boxing Championship held at Visakhapatnam recently.

Complimenting the young boxer, Mr. Tripathi said that he has shown great resilience in spite of growing up in difficult circumstances in a place lacking any facilities for boxing.

Born in a town which lacks any facilities for boxing, Viswanath learnt the sport the hard way by training at the BR Stadium. Forced to drop out from school, he began working as an automobile mechanic for a living. Later, he was employed as a coach at a gym managed by the LVR & Sons Club.

Mr. Prabhakar said that the Guntur City Hospitals has been supporting sports persons who have bringing laurels to the district for many years and hoped that Viswanath would win a gold medal.

Additional Superintendent of Police B.P Thiruppal was also present.