Bhriguvanshi to lead

BENGALURU: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi will lead the Indian team at the Super Kung Sheung Cup international basketball Invitation championship in Hong Kong from December 13 to 18.

Junior India captain P. Baladhaneshwar and Karnataka’s Anil Kumar will be making their senior India debuts.

In the preliminary round, India will first play Hong Kong on Dec. 13 and then Thailand on Dec. 15.

The squad:

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Capt.), Ravi Bharadwaj, B. Anil Kumar, Pratham Singh, Amritpal Singh, Yadwinder Singh, Rikin Pethani, Aravind Annadurai, Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi, Arvind Arumugam, S. Prasanna Venkatesh, P. Akilan.

