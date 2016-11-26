Other Sports

Beniwal fights his way past Kodancha

NEW DELHI: Sixth seed Amit Beniwal fought his way past Dheeraj Kodancha 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second qualifying round of the boys event in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

In the girls first round qualifying event, Shreya Tatavarthy beat Aanya Goel of the USA 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The results (qualifying event):

Boys, second round: Bikramjeet Singh Chawla bt Yaswanth Loganathan 6-4, 6-0; Shubham Malhotra bt Ritik Rana 6-0, 6-4; Bharath Kumaran bt Arghya Das 6-2, 6-2; Jaishvin Sidana bt Shaurya Piplani 6-2, 3-0 (retired); Chinmay Bakshi bt Arjun Mariyappa 6-3, 6-4; Abhimanyu Rozra bt Calvin Golmei 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; Neeraj Yashpaul bt Udit Yadav 6-2, 6-1; Amit Beniwal bt Dheeraj Kodancha 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-5.

First round: Bikramjeet bt Chaitanya Choudhary 6-1, 6-0; Ritik bt Shubham Gajraj 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Shubham bt Rudraksha Rishi Mitra 6-1, 6-2; Arghya bt Vaibhav Kundu 7-6(4), 6-3; Shaurya bt Abhyuday Sharma 7-5, 6-2; Jaishvin bt Siddharth Bedekar 6-3, 7-5; Chinmay bt Akhil Duhoon 6-3, 7-5; Abhimanyu bt Karan Bhalla 6-2, 6-2; Neeraj bt Yotaro Kobayashi 6-1, 6-0; Dheeraj bt Ashutosh Tiwari 6-3, 6-4.

Girls, first round: Smriti Singh bt Neha Mokhasi 7-5, 6-3; Tanmayee Pattnaik bt Prerana Koirala (Nep) 6-1, 6-0; Vaidehi Rawat bt Akshala Kumar 6-1, 6-3; Mahak Khurmi bt Chetsi Bhatia 6-2, 6-0; Shefali Arora bt Sonul Jain 7-6(2), 6-1; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Aanya Goel (USA) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Ishita Singh bt Kiran Kalkal 6-3, 6-3; Geetanjali Sharma bt Amrita Yadav 6-4, 6-0; Nina Olyanovskaya (Rus) bt Fioni Shah 6-0, 6-0; Archita Mahalwal bt Radhka Yadav 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

