Bengaluru Blasters determined to do well

TOP CLASS: Pullela Gopichand, who was present at the unveiling of Bengaluru Blasters, said that the Premier Badminton League was the best in the world.

more-in

In the previous edition of the Premier Badminton League, the city’s franchise — Bengaluru Top Guns — finished last. But that hasn’t stopped a consortium led by none other than Sachin Tendulkar from picking up the team, shuffling the pack and re-christening it to launch it on a much bigger scale. The only connecting link with last year will be Ashwini Ponnappa.

At the unveiling ceremony here, the owners of Bengaluru Blasters — as it has been named to mimic the Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters which Tendulkar co-owns too — hoped for a turnaround in their fortunes too.

“Last year even though we came last, we missed the semifinals by only one point,” said Arvind Bhat, Blasters’ coach and a former international. “The whole league was very close. We have learnt from our mistakes and tried to rectify it. I feel we are strong.”

Part of the confidence perhaps stems from the fact that it has the Rio Olympics men’s singles bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen in its ranks. In addition, there is Porntip Buranaprasertsuk, the world’s 12th ranked women’s player, Ruthivika Shivani Gadde, who Bhat described as the “third-best women’s singles player in India”, the formidable Korean men’s doubles pairing of Yoo Yeon Seoung & Ko Sung Hyun and the women’s doubles duo Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy.

Pullela Gopichand, who was present on the occasion, alluded to such an array of talent when he said that the overall playing field — in spite of the absence of the legendary Lin Dan and Malaysian World No.1 Lee Chong Wei — was as good as it could get.

“It’s by far the best league in the world,” he said. “We had 17 Olympic medallists in the auction pool There is Carolina Marin, the Rio gold medallist. We can look forward to big rivalries like [P.V] Sindhu-Carolina, Saina [Nehwal]-Carolina. You have Axelsen also.”

“Indian badminton is at an all-time high. So it’s great to have the league now.”