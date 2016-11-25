BFI set for crucial changes

more-in

: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is trying to revitalise its system by taking some important steps, including making changes to its long-serving coaching staff, drawing up a four-year calendar and involving women members in its decision making process.

At the EC meeting held here on the sidelines of the National women’s championship, which was the first domestic competition after the formation of the new federation, the BFI officials discussed the proposal to include new faces in the coaching staff.

“There will be changes in the coaching staff. We are discussing that with the coaching staff. We need to get fresh blood, younger people into the coaching and you will hear that announcement soon. I have consulted boxers and even the coaches, I can tell you that there is not much resistance. I also want to see many more women coaches,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.

According to Singh, the BFI was in the process of drawing up a four-year calendar up to the next Olympics. “We are trying to prepare a calendar, we already have a draft all the way to 2020. We are just trying to fine-tune that calendar to ensure that there are no clashes and we don’t miss anything important.”

The BFI will pick boxers from the National championship for a camp, which will begin at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi from December 10. “We are going to have 16 coaches in addition to the support staff for 70 boxers in the National women’s camp.”

The federation has also made up its mind to conduct more domestic events in order to provide enough competitive exposure to the boxers.

The BFI is likely to allow the entry of women members in its decision making process. “I would like to see many more women in the EC. I have also mooted the idea that we should have 33 per cent reservation for women in the EC but that is not an idea which is easily accepted.

“We want boxers both present and past to be a part of the decision-making process. I want them to be formally inducted into the EC,” said Ajay Singh.