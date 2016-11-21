BFI’s endeavour to revive the sport

more-in

Over the last four years, Indian boxing has lost massively in terms of performance and growth and popularity due to bitter internal squabbles.

Between the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, boxing touched its peak with the pugilists securing medals in all elite international competitions, including the World Championships and the Olympics.

Vijender Singh led the way with a bronze at the Beijing Games, triggering a self-belief among fellow Indian boxers.

The iconic five-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom took it forward by claiming the bronze in London.

“After the Beijing Games, a five-star hotel refused to take money from me after eating at its restaurant; an unknown person recognised us and paid our bills at a dhaba. That was the kind of impact boxing had made at that time,” said G.S. Sandhu, who served as chief National coach.

However, the allure of plum posts in the National federation led to alleged bungling in the 2012 elections and the ensuing mess dragged India back by several years.

The boxers, especially those who were waiting in the wings to make it to the top level, were left in the lurch without any domestic competition and international exposure trips.

One can still hear the odd grumble and notice the absence of a prominent face at the National women's championship, organised by the newly-elected Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The BFI top brass has, meanwhile, identified major issues.

“Regionalism is a big problem. We will make sure that we are Indians first. This is not about States. I have spoken to the coaches, technical officials and selection committee and told them very strictly that there should be no bias in judging bouts and the way boxers are selected,” said BFI president Ajay Singh, who is also Spicejet chairman.

Another challenge is to catch up with other sports. “We need to have a league, we are just trying to settle down. In 2017 we will definitely launch a league,” he said.

The BFI also recognises the need for broad-basing the talent pool, finding efficient support staff, involving boxers in the federation and setting up academies and a Centre of Excellence.

The air of positivity generated spring in Mary Kom's stride and the celebrated boxer, who was present here as a guest, encouraged the youngsters to give their best.

“One Mary Kom or one Vijender or one Shiva Thapa is not enough. We need more such boxers. You can do that by putting in a lot of hard work,” she said.

With a proactive approach, boxing, which has been identified as a medal sport for the 2020 Olympics, can reclaim its glory.