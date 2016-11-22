Ayush Rudraraju leads in men’s skeet

more-in

The juniors continued to make a healthy impact in men’s skeet, as Ayush Rudraraju led on 96 along with Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan after four rounds in the 60th National shotgun championship at the JDA Range here on Tuesday.

The tenth standard student of Oakridge International School in Hyderabad, who trains with Olympic gold medallist and National coach Ennio Falco, wound up the day with a perfect round of 25.

Ayush started the competition with a perfect round of 25, before slipping to two successive rounds of 23.

On the other hand, the experienced Mairaj, with a World Cup silver medal against his name, shot consistent rounds of 24, for his 96.

Sheeraz Sheikh, who had shot a third-round 25, missed two in the last round of the day for a total of 95.

Former Asian champion Man Singh, along with Baba P.S. Bedi and Mohd. Hamza Sheikh, was on 94.

Some of the leading shooters, like defending champion in the junior section Arjun Singh Mann, Amrinder Singh Cheema, and former men’s National champion Parampal Singh Guron, followed the pack a point or two away.

Defending champion in the men’s event, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, was not at his best as he garnered a total of 88, slipping miserably with a third round of 20.

Another youngster, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, was relatively better placed with a total of 91.

Ayush led the junior pack and was followed by Mohd. Hamza Sheikh (94), Indereshwar Singh Sekhon (93), Arjun Singh Mann (93), Subhash Chintalapati (91), Sukhbir Singh Harika (90), Divyaraj Singh (89), Anantjeet Singh Naruka (88) and Hakikat Singh Grewal (88).

A lot can change during the fifth and last round, before the knock-out phase in both the men’s and junior sections.

As the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh, had observed on the eve of the skeet competition, there could be a healthy bunch of juniors fighting the professionals in the knock-out phase.

Some of the juniors practising skeet have been taking the initiative to train with Ennio Falco in Italy at their own cost, and that has given them the edge to graduate quicker into the big league.

It should be a vibrant competition on the morrow when everyone jostles to make the top-six for the knock-out phase, which is a totally different ball game with everyone starting on zero, leaving the qualification scores behind for the record books.