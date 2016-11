Arvind, Karna star for TN

more-in

Arvind Kumar (29 points) and Karna (21 points) led Tamil Nadu to a 93-71 win over Delhi in the boys’ quarterfinals of the Youth National basketball championship, here on Wednesday.

Delhi led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Tamil Nadu established control in the next three.

In the girls’ quarterfinals, Uttar Pradesh got past Karnataka 79-62.

For Uttar Pradesh, captain Vaishnavi Yadav (30 points) was unstoppable. Karnataka’s Aastha Vartak (21 points) sunk seven three-pointers, but didn’t receive much scoring support from her teammates.

The results: Boys: Quarterfinals: Tamil Nadu 93 (Arvind Kumar 29, Karna 21) bt Delhi 71 (Abhishek Sharma 17, Shubham Upreti 11, Nitish Beniwal 9); Kerala 81 (Amal Reghu 31, Chacko Simon 22, Sejin Mathew 10) bt Rajasthan 67 (Sumeet Kumar 15, Attaul Hussain 14); Uttar Pradesh 77 (Prasun 26, Bhagyansh Gulati 21, Priyanshu 20) bt Chhattisgarh 74 (Salim Ali 18, Binod Rajak 16, Ayushman Singh 10).

Last-16: Karnataka 77 (Prashant Tomar 17, Akshay Prasad 11) bt Haryana 61 (Pankaj Ghanghas 32); Rajasthan 71 (Sumeet Kumar 24, Ashish Trivedi 18, Attaul Hussain 15) bt Maharashtra 56 (Faisal Khan 25, Zaid Shaikh 14, Shamsher 11).

Girls: Quarterfinals: Uttar Pradesh 79 (Vaishnavi Yadav 30, Harshita Pandey 14, Shivani Gupta 10) bt Karnataka 62 (Aastha Vartak 21, Harshitha 13, Aishwarya Basapur 11); Kerala 69 (R. Shreekala 20, Jayalakshmi 14, Festy Jose 10) bt Rajasthan 40 (Yashika Singhal 10, Anjali Tiwari 9); Madhya Pradesh 71 (Divyani Gangwal 24, Isha Chouhan 22) bt Chhattisgarh 38 (Elizabet Ekka 22); Tamil Nadu 79 (Avanti Vardhan 24, T. Dharshini 19) bt Maharashtra 41 (Shreya Dandekar 14, Khushi Dongre 11).

Last-16: Maharashtra 76 (D. Durga 21, Sidhi Kothavale 14) bt Gujarat 56 (Anoushka Karshalia 17); Rajasthan 59 (Aparna Saini 25, Yashika Singhal 18) bt Punjab 48 (Prabhjot Kaur 14, Sakshi Sharma 11, Karishma 10).