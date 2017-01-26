Archana proves to be the pick of the Indian paddlers

ON THE BALL: Archana Kamath stunned second seed Tze Wing Mak of Hong Kong in the girls’ second round.

Archana Girish Kamath proved to be the pick of Indian paddlers as she advanced to the girls’ quarterfinals of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Junior Circuit Finals with two successive wins at the Abhay Prashal indoor stadium here on the Republic Day.

Eighth in the pecking order, she stunned second seeded Tze Wing Mak of Hong Kong 10-12, 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5 in Group II.

Earlier, the Bengaluru girl had posted a facile 4-1 win over Raquel Andrade of Portugal.

Ronit makes last eight

Ronit Bhanja also made the last eight among the boys. Billed a lowly 13, he overcame ninth-ranked Yanapong Panagigun of Thailand after accounting for eighth-seeded Hsin-Yang Li.

The results:

Junior boys: Group 1: Second round: Darko Jorgic (Slo) bt Manav Thakkar (Ind) 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 3-11, 11-8; Victor Liu (USA) bt Rohan Dhooria (Aus) 11-3, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5. First round: Thakkar bt Dhooria 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, 11-3, Jorgic bt Liu 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

Group 2: Second round: Ronit Bhanja (Ind) bt Yanapong Panagigun (Tha) 11-7, 11-7, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7; Hsin-Yang Li (Tpe) bt Yukia Uda (Jap) 4-11, 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 13-11. First round: Uda bt Panagigun 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, Bhanja bt Li 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 4-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Group 3: Second round: Koyo Kanamitsu (Jap) bt Alexandru Manole (Rou) 8-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-5, 11-7; Mohammed Abdul Wahhab (Qtr) bt Omar Ammous (Tun) 13-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7. First round: Kanamitsu bt Wahhab 11-4, 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-3, Manole bt Ammous 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-8, 11-8. Group 4: Second round: Rashed Sanad (Bah) bt Nawaf Al-Malki (Qat) 12-10, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6; Chi Chien Lai (Tpe) bt Tobias Hippler (Ger) 13-11, 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. First round: Hippler bt Sanad 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8, Lai bt Al-Malki 11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6.

Junior girls: Group 1: Second round: Wai Yam Minnie Soo (HK) bt Sih-Han Fang (Tpe) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Caroline Hajok (Ger) bt Abir Haj Salah (Tun) 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4. First round: Soo (HK) bt Hajok (11-8, 11-2, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4, Fang bt Salah 6-11, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3, 11-2.

Group 2: Second round: Amy Wang (USA) bt Raquel Andrade (Por) 13-15, 12-10, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9; Archana Kamat (Ind) bt Tze Wing Mak (HK) 10-12, 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5. First round: Mak bt Wang 11-8, 13-11, 11-4, 11-5, Archana bt Andrade 15-13, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Group 3: Second round: Andreea Clapa (Rou) bt Selenadeepthi Selvakumar 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; Kana Takeuchi (Jap) bt Pei-Ling Su (Tpe) 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 3-11, 11-5, 11-6. First round: Su bt Selvakumar 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, Takeuchi bt Clapa 15-13, 6-11, 6-11, 11-7, 5-11,11-4, 11-4.

Group 4: Second round: Andreea Dragoman (Rou) bt Yuko Kato (Jpn) 9-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9; Jiamuwa Wu (Aus) bt Martina Kohatsu (Bra) 11-9, 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5. First round: Dragoman bt Kohatsu 11-5, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, Kato bt Wu 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10.