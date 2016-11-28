Aravindh, Karthikeyan share lead

ABSORBING BATTLE: M. Karthikeyan beat Abhishek Kelkar in 62 moves in an endgame where his three extra pawns proved decisive. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Aravindh Chithambaram came up with a late bishop sacrifice to beat fellow GM Tejas Bakre in the 11th round of the National chess championship on Monday.

Chithambaram’s 48-move victory raised his tally to 8.5 points and kept him in the lead with M. Karthikeyan who scored over Abhishek Kelkar in 62 moves.

Top seed Vidit Gujrathi, who started the day in the joint lead, fell back following a 44-move draw with Abhijit Kunte.

The results:

Eleventh round: Aravindh Chithambaram (8.5) bt Tejas Bakre (6); M. Karthikeyan (8.5) bt Abhishek Kelkar (4); Abhijit Kunte (6) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (8); S. Ravi Teja (7) bt D.B. Chandra Prasad (4.5); Sriram Jha (2.5) lost to S. Nitin (6.5); R. R. Laxman (6.5) and B. Adhiban (7.5) bye. — Sports Bureau