Ankur Mittal prevails in double trap

Ankur Mittal stayed calm and beat Shardul Vihan 29-26 for the men’s doubles trap gold in the 60th National shotgun championship here on Saturday.

With defending champion Mohd. Asab missing the final by one point, Ronjan Sodhi losing the shoot-off after being tied on 133 with three others for the last two berths, and the likes of former champion Ajay Mittal (129) and Sangram Dahiya (128) faring below their best, the 24-year-old Ankur made the most of his experience.

The results: Double trap: Men: 1. Ankur Mittal 29 (26)20 (138); 2. Shardul Vihan 26 (29) 133(2); 3. Gursher Singh Kohli 28 (26)19 (133)2; 4. Shapath Bharadwaj 22 (26)3 (136).

Team: 1. Uttar Pradesh 397; 2. Haryana 395; 3. Uttarakhand 391.

Junior men: 1. Shardul Vihan 29 (27) 133; 2. Gursher Singh Kohli 25 (27) 133; 3. Ahvar Rizvi 29 (26) 137; 4. Priyanshu Pandey 25 (26) 133.

Team: 1. Delhi 386; 2. Uttar Pradesh 369; 3. Madhya Pradesh 365.