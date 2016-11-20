Anindith wraps it up in style

more-in

Anindith Reddy wrapped it up in style and in double quick time.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad clinched the overall crown in the showpiece event — the Euro JK category — of the 19th JK Tyre-FMSCI National racing championships at the Buddh International Circuit here on Sunday, with a round to spare.

The race for the crown was over the moment Anindith emerged first in the first race and his nearest competitors, Ananth Shamugam and Nayan Chatterjee couldn’t achieve a podium finish. The second race turned out to be a mere formality and basically a fight for the second place overall.

Refusing to take the final race of the season for granted, Anindith, in his first year with Euro JK, hardly put a foot wrong, negotiating the corners well. In the process, he won the second race as well to log a total of 116 points to Ananth’s 99 and Nayan’s 90.

When everyone expected a tough weekend in the flagship race, Anindith blew away the challenge with a majestic performance. “It feels fantastic,” said Anindith, grandson of Dr. Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals. “I didn’t expect to drive in this car. So to drive it and win is really great.”

Akhil Rabindra and Krishnaraaj Mahadik came second and third respectively in the second race. But Ananth Shanmugham and Nayan Chatterjee, who finished fourth and eighth respectively, moved up two places as both Akhil and Krishnaraaj do not hold an Indian licence as they were driving in the BRDC British F3 championship in United Kingdom recently.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Vishnu Prasad emerged the overall champion in the Formula LGB 4 section tallying 96 points.

The National Champions: Euro JK 16: 1. Anindith Reddy (116 points); 2. Ananth Shanmugham (99); 3. Nayan Chatterjee (90).

LGB Formula 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad (96); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (75); 3. Saran Tmars (54).

JK 1,000cc: 1. P. Sandesh (27); 2. Simranjeet Singh (27); 3. Dilip Rogger (19); 600cc: 1. Deepak Ravikumar (27); 2. Gurvinder Singh (24); 3. Vijay Singh (22).

The results:

Euro JK 16: Race 1: 1. Anindith; 2. Akhil Rabindra; Krishnarraj Mahadik; Race 2: 1. Anindith; 2. Akhil; 3. Krishnaraaj.

LGB 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad; 2. Raghul Rangasamy; 3. Brayan Perera.

JK Touring cars: 1. Deepak Chinnapa; 2. Rajaram C.; 3. M. Sivaramakrishnan.

JK 1,000cc: 1. S. Sandesh; 2. Simranjeet Singh; 3. Aakash Rajshakha.

JK 600cc: 1. Deepak Ravikumar; 2. Vijay Singh; 3. Kulwant Singh.