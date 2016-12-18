Chess Other Sports

Anand scores over Topalov

Viswanathan Anand produced a ‘novelty’ and scored over Veselin Topalov in the eighth and penultimate round of the London Chess Classic here on Saturday.

The victory took Anand’s tally to 4.5 points and kept him in the joint-third spot with Vladimir Kramnik and Hikaru Nakamura.

The results: Eighth round: Veselin Topalov (Bul, 1) lost to Viswanathan Anand (4.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 5.5); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 4.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 4); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 4.5) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 4); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3.5) drew with Michael Adams (Eng, 3.5). — Sports Bureau

