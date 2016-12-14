Anand draws with So Wesley

more-in

LONDON: Viswanathan Anand's ‘novelty’ on the 10th move stood out as he drew with leader Wesley So in 30 moves in their fifth-round clash of the London Chess Classic here on Tuesday.

Anand’s capture of a queen-pawn on the 10th move, with a bishop, surprised So who played white in this Queen’s Gambit Declined game. Thereafter, the battle was fought on an even keel and Anand had no trouble walking away with a draw.

After a rest day, when action resumes on Thursday, So leads the field with 3.5 points, followed by four others on three.

Anand shares the sixth spot with Anish Giri on 2.5 points.

For the third round in succession, only one game produced a decisive result, with Michael Adams beating Veselin Topalov in 33 moves, in the clash of the tailenders.

Meanwhile, in the FIDE Open, Aravindh Chithambaram stayed in the lead with 5.5 points, following a 17-move draw with the Netherland’s Benjamin Bok in the sixth round.

The results:

Fifth round: Wesley So (US, 3.5) drew with Viswanathan Anand (2.5); Levon Aronian (Arm, 3) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 2.5); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3) drew with Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 3); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3); Michael Adams (Eng, 2) bt Veselin Topalov (Bul, 0.5).