chess Other Sports

Anand draws with Aronian

more-in

Returning to an opening line he has not employed in nearly 14 years, Viswanathan Anand easily drew with Armenia’s Levon Aronian in the seventh round of the London Chess Classic here on Friday.

On his sixth move, Anand, playing from the black side of the Queen’s Gambit Declined, went for a pawn move — a choice he had not made in years. Aronian, too, played his part to perfection.

By the time draw was agreed in 30 moves, the players were left with only three pawns and a minor piece each on the board and over an hour on their clocks.

The results:

Seventh round: Levon Aronian (Arm, 3.5) drew with Viswanathan Anand (3.5); Wesley So (US, 5) drew with Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 4); Hikaru Nakamura (US, 4) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3); Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5) drew with Veselin Topalov (Bul, 1); Michael Adams (Eng, 3) drew with Fabiano Caruana (US, 4.5).

Eighth-round pairings: Topalov-Anand; Caruana-So; Nakamura-Aronian; Kramnik-Giri; Vachier-Adams.

Post a Comment
More In Other Sports
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2016 12:45:01 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Anand-draws-with-Aronian/article16898742.ece

© The Hindu