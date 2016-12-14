Anand and Adams play out a draw

more-in

Viswanathan Anand drew with Michael Adams to reach two points after four rounds of the London Chess Classic here on Monday.

In the day’s only decisive battle, Hikaru Nakamura defeated Veselin Topalov and moved to the joint second spot.

Wesley So stays on top

Wesley So maintained his position at the top, with three points, after drawing with Anish Giri.

Anand, playing white, grabbed the central pawn offered by Adams on the 14th move. Adams, looking for compensation on the kingside, got nothing and slowly Anand looked better off with an extra pawn.

However, Anand overlooked a tactical stroke that helped Adams win back the pawn, following a series of exchanges.

Soon, a draw was agreed in 32 moves.

The results (fourth round): Viswanathan Anand (2) drew with Michael Adams (Eng, 1); Veselin Topalov (Bul, 0.5) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (US, 2.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 2) drew with Wesley So (US, 3); Vladmir Kramnik (Rus, 2.5) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (US, 2.5) drew with Levon Aronian (2.5).

Fifth round pairings: So-Anand; Nakamura-Kramnik; Aronian-Giri; Adams-Topalov; Vachier-Caruana.