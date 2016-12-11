Amaravati will host National Masters athletic meet in 2018: Uma

Veteran athletes taking part in the 36th Andhra Pradesh Masters athletic meet in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati will play host to the National Masters Athletic championship in 2018, announced Water Resources Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 36th Andhra Pradesh Masters Athletic championship at IGMC stadium, he appreciated the veteran athletes for setting an example to the younger generation by promoting good health by pursuing sports and games ever after their prime.

He said demonetisation had an impact on the participation teams as very few had turned up for the annual meet.

Many speakers highlighted the importance of good health and said active parents send positive signals to their children. “If you are lazy, you children too will be lazy,” they pointed out.

Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Tataiah, Masters Athletic Federation of India joint secretary Vinod Kumar, Vice President Bhagawan, Andhra Pradesh Masters Athletic Association president Dr.T.V. Ravi, secretary Subba Rao, Krishna District Masters Athletic Association chairman A.V.R. Chowdary and others took part in the function.