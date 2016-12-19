Advani asks BSFI to step up

more-in

: Pankaj Advani is as eloquent as he is with a cue inside the arena. And the multiple times World champion in cue sports minced no words in saying that the national federation needs to work harder for popularising the cue sports.

“It definitely has the capacity to have the visual appeal and become spectator- friendly and I think it is the responsibility of the federations — the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India — to… first of all, get it on television. That’s the most important thing,” Advani, fresh from his World championship crown, told reporters here on Monday.

“If we want mass appeal, if we want people to know about the sport, to be educated about the rules, we need to get it on television. That is where the BSFI needs to step up.

“I would love to do whatever promotional activities that are related to the game, but my job as a player is to concentrate on my game and try and bring glory to the country; and I think I have done a reasonable job over the last few years. Maybe this question should be asked to them as to what they want to do with the game. I have given them lots of inputs. Let’s see what they do.”

Focus on consistency

The player also minced no words on the need to shift focus from the quadrennial events to consistent performers in the global sports arena if India is to continue its progression to be recognised as a sporting nation.

“I don’t understand the perception of sports in India. We talk only about (performance at) the Olympics. But we also have to look at consistency and people who are continuously bringing glory to the country,” said Advani, who won the World billiards (150-up) championship in his hometown Bengaluru last week.

“We talk about sports (other than cricket) only once in four years and only when there is a quadrennial event. What happens in the other three-and-a-half years? People just forget everyone and things are to back to normal.

“Of course cricket is there — it’s the No. 1 sport and I have nothing against it. In fact other federations need to take a leaf out of BCCI on how to run a sport, but I don’t understand the way we perceive sport in India.

“If a person struggles and fails to win a medal and then finally wins a medal once in four years, we put that above someone who wins World championships regularly, year after year. That needs to change.

“If we are measuring sporting excellence based on what happens once in four years, then we really need to introspect. It’s not just about the Olympics. If that was the case why don’t we just compete in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and not compete (in other championships). We need consistent world beaters year after year.”