Advani, Gilchrist lead the field

Pankaj Advani and Peter Gilchrist lead the field in the IBSF World

billiards championship, which commences at KSBA here on Monday.

While Advani is the most decorated player in the mix, he could be

hampered by his lack of preparation for this event. He enters this tournament after spending considerable time on the snooker circuit, and could therefore take a couple of matches to brush off the ring rust.

Advani has, however, tackled this challenge successfully on several occasions in the past.

Gilchrist carries a big reputation as well. The England-born Singapore cueist holds the record for the highest break in tournament play (1,346 at the 2007 New Zealand Open).

Gilchrist defeated Advani in the points format final in 2015 IBSF World championship, a few days before Advani reversed the result in the time format summit clash.

Dhruv Sitwala (2015 and 2016 Asian billiards champion), Sourav Kothari (2014 Asian billiards champion), Rupesh Shah (two-time World champion) and Robert Hall (leading English player) are some of the other big names. Iran’s Soheil Vahedi, current IBSF World snooker champion, will also be seen in action here.

Vahedi, who only recently took to billiards, said, “I’m trying out billiards as it helps my snooker game. Billiards teaches you how to play good safety shots.”

A total of 22 players — slotted in four groups — will take part in the long-up format, which starts on Monday.

The top four from each group will advance to the last-16 knockout round. The final will be held on Thursday. The points format fixtures begins on the following day.

Groupings (Indians unless mentioned): Long-up format: Group-A: Pankaj Advani, Akhilesh Mohan (France), Soheil Vahedi (Iran), Rupesh Shah, Shankar Rao.

Group-B: Peter Gilchrist (Singapore), Dhvaj Haria, Alok Kumar, Ben Judge (Australia), Siddharth Parikh.

Group-C: Sourav Kothari, Devendra Joshi, B. Bhaskar, Robert Hall (England), Ajeya Prabhakar (USA), Aung Htay (Myanmar).

Group-D: Dhruv Sitwala, S. Shrikrishna, Nalin Patel (England), Sasan Lashkari (Iran), Jaiveer Dhingra, Chit Ko Ko (Myanmar).