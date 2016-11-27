golf Other Sports

Aditi Ashok wins Qatar Open

On a roll: Having won the Indian Open title last fortnight, Aditi Ashok recorded her second straight victory on the Ladies European Tour.   | Photo Credit: Scott Halleran

Indian teenager Aditi Ashok recorded her second straight victory on the Ladies European Tour, at the inaugural Qatar Ladies Open in Doha on Sunday. Just a fortnight ago, Aditi claimed the Hero Women’s Indian Open title, at Gurgaon.

The 18-year-old rookie professional shot a final round of three-under 69 to card a total of 15-under. Aditi finished three strokes ahead of nearest rivals, Lydia Hall and Caroline Hedwall.

The Bengaluru girl started the final round tied for the lead with Nanna Koerstz Madsen. After a couple of birdies from Aditi, followed by a double-bogey from Nanna on the ninth, the Indian took a three-stroke advantage through the turn.

She held her own on the back-nine to seal a famous victory.

During the course of the day, rain caused a stoppage in play. Aditi did well to stay in rhythm after the restart. “We stopped for more than an hour and a half, and when we got back, it was really windy. That was difficult, but I guess it was the same for everybody,” Aditi told the Ladies European Tour website.

“It’s been a great few weeks. The first win was special, because I won in India. But I had to play well every day and shoot sub-par rounds here. I think my game was better this week.

“The golf course here in Qatar is the same course that the men use, so I know it’s challenging. To win here feels good," Aditi said.

