more-in

KOLKATA: India will host the 71st International Boxing Association (AIBA) Commissions Meeting in Agra in February next year.

“India will host the Commissions Meeting for the first time. We are delighted that AIBA recognises the importance of India on the world boxing stage. This is a significant step in our effort to become a leading boxing nation in the world. We look forward to working closely with the AIBA to develop the sport in India,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.

Members from 11 commissions — AIBA Pro Boxing, Athletes and Youth, Coaches, Disciplinary, Ethics, Medical, Refereeing and Judging, Scientific, Technical and Rules, Women’s and World Series Boxing — will meet to discuss the future of world boxing.

Meanwhile, AIBA president Ching-Kuo Wu has showered praise on the BFI leadership for the successful conduct of the National men and women’s championships at Guwahati and Haridwar respectively.

“These events are in the best interests of boxers and the promotion of boxing. For this, I want to congratulate you on your leadership, efficiency, and achievement in such a short period after you took the helm of boxing in India,” Wu said in a letter to Ajay Singh.