A choking group of heavyweights/Champions sweat in a group of heavyweights

more-in

Kind attn Sports Desk

From Stan Rayan, Kochi

We have posted photos (action and profile) of international Jerome Vineeth, the Ernakulam captain, on nica (Ids 181719030, 181719058) for possible use with this story. Regards

KOCHI: The first-round league matches are normally light encounters for defending champions but Jerome Vineeth and his men could be sweating a lot when Ernakulam takes on Pathanamthitta in their opening fixture of the 46th Kerala State senior volleyball championship at Angamaly on Saturday evening.

Ernakulam is loaded with stars from BPCL, a former National League champion, but this time, its opener is virtually against Kerala Police, another State powerhouse which will be playing under the Pathanamthitta banner.

“Normally, we play the Police in the quarterfinal, semifinal or final but this year, it has come in our league group. It’s going to be very tough,” international Jerome, the Ernakulam captain and an allrounder, told The Hindu on Friday.

To add to champion’s load, the three-team Group ‘A’ also includes Thiruvananthapuram, virtually the KSEB team which finished runner-up in the State clubs championship in Kasargod early this year.

Surprisingly, and by a strange quirk of fate, Kerala’s three strongest teams figure in the same group at this State championship.

“And only two can qualify for the quarterfinal,” said Bijoy Babu, the Ernakulam coach, sounding a bit worried.

So, how did this happen?

“The thing is, the groupings are not based on current form but on last year’s performance where Ernakulam was first and Thiruvananthapuram was eighth and that is why they are in the same pool,” explained Nalakath Basheer, the Kerala Volleyball Association Secretary.

“And the remaining spots in each group are decided by lots and somehow Pathanamthitta fell into the strongest group. Kerala Police, or rather Pathanamthitta, may be among the State’s top three teams but we are not bothered about that.”

‘ROAMING’ TEAMS

The KVA’s player registration rules allow players who have not found a place in their home district to play for any other team and since Thiruvananthapuram has two strong institutional teams in KSEB and Kerala Police, many are forced to move to other districts, especially where the pastures are greener.

Interestingly, the Policemen played for Malappuram last year.

“We can’t do anything about it, because one year they will play for Malappuram and the next year, they will play for Pathanamthitta,” said the KVA secretary.

Ernakulam also has three big teams and this year while the BPCL’s main players got into the home district, the Customs team will be playing for Alappuzha while the Cochin Port Trust will be competing under the Palakkad banner.

“If you combine all the three teams, Ernakulam will have some 30 quality players so many will have to play for other districts,” said Bijoy Babu.

“And Tom Joseph (the former India captain and one of the country’s best players a few years ago), will be playing for Kozhikode as he could not get into the Ernakulam team.”

There are a few mixed teams too.

Malappuram, for example, has a few KSEB stars and a couple of BPCL players while last year’s runner-up Idukki is also a mixed side and includes former Indian star Azeez.

So, one can expect plenty of surprises this time.

eom