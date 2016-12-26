A busy Monday ahead

more-in

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has accepted a record 1,522 entries in the men’s 10m air pistol event of the 60th National shooting championships, and the final details are not likely to emerge early on Monday.

The qualification process to identify the top eight contenders — in the junior, youth and men’s sections — began last Friday. According to the Director of Competitions, Ashok Pandit, there are 30 range officials who are being assisted by 20 more officials apart from a group of volunteers. The final of the three groups will be completed early on Monday.

The 25m centre fire pistol, a non-Olympic event, will be completed on Monday afternoon. The last day’s proceedings, though, will begin with the final of the men’s 50m rifle-3 positions for juniors and seniors.

A considerable number of shooters have shown their skills and achieved the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) in order to be eligible for the first and second selection trial to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex here from January 11 to 21, 2017. According to sources, there will be no wild-card entries for the trials.

The Army shooters — Chain Singh, Satyendra Singh, Surendra Singh Rathod and Imran Hasan Khan — hold four slots in the top eight of the men’s 50m rifle-3 positions. The others are Rahul Poonia (Navy), Swapnil Kusale (Rlys), Deepak Kumar (Air Force) and Akhil Sheoran (UP). In all, 69 of the 73 shooters completed the event.

The results (50m rifle-3 positions): Men: Team: 1. Army Marksmanship Unit (Chain Singh, Surendra Singh Rathod, Imran Hasan Khan) 3488.0, 2. Navy (Rahul Poonia, Nigam Prasad Parida, G. Purushothaman) 3462.0, 3. Air Force (Deepak Kumar, Parul Kumar, Mahesh Kumar) 3443.0.

Civilian: 1. Swapnil Kusale (Rlys) 1159, 2. Akhil Sheoran (Uttar Pradesh) 1157, 3. Navdeep Singh Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) 1152.

Civilian team: 1. Madhya Pradesh (Navdeep Singh Rathore, Syed Araib Parvez, Goldi Gurjar) 3414.0, 2. Railways (Swapnil Kusale, Fulchand Bangar, Vishwajeet Shinde) 3413.0, 3. Tamil Nadu ( Sarvesh Swaroop Shankar, P. Ajaey Nithish, C.Sam George Sajan) 3356.0.

Junior team: 1. Madhya Pradesh (Syed Araib Parvez, Harshit Binjwa, Amit Kumayu) 3366.0, 2. Tamil Nadu (Sarvesh Swaroop Shankar, P. Ajaey Nithish, C. Sam George Sajan) 3356.0, 3. Kerala (Rithik Gireesh, Sreechirag Mukundan, T.H. Abijith) 3344.0.