The entire Russian Paralympic team has been barred from the games as punishment for state-backed doping in the country.

A German court has dismissed appeals by 84 Russian athletes seeking to compete at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The state court in Bonn, where the International Paralympic Committee is based, on Tuesday rejected the athletes’ bid for an injunction forcing the IPC to allow them to compete.

Another 10 Russians had a similar application rejected on Monday.

The entire Russian Paralympic team has been barred from the games as punishment for state-backed doping in the country. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the IPC’s decision, and the IPC last week rejected the athletes’ request for “individual admission” to the games, which open on Wednesday.

The German court found that the IPC has no obligation to allow the athletes to compete.

Meanwhile, Google celebrated the opening of the Paralympics with a doodle on Wednesday. "Today’s Doodle celebrates the opening of the 2016 Summer Paralympics and highlights the incredible feats of athleticism the participants will demonstrate in Rio. They’ll go for gold during a year of firsts: Rio, the first Latin American city to host the Paralympics, will debut canoeing and paratriathlon among the more than 500 existing events," says the Google blog.

