All three podium finishers in the 200m breaststroke better the 10-year-old National record

Thirteen-year-old Saloni Dalal of Karnataka smashed a 10-year-old National record to pick up the women’s 200m breaststroke gold medal on the penultimate day of the 70th Glenmark National aquatics championship at the V.B.B. Stadium here on Tuesday.

Saloni, who was second behind Harshitha Jayaram at the halfway mark, stepped up her pace in the final 100m to clock 2:44.37 and erase V. Tejaswani’s 2006 record by 2.12 seconds.

This was the teenager’s maiden National title.

“After the first 100m, I found Sayani was very close and changed my strategy, taking longer and quicker strokes. I wanted to finish the last 100m in 1:21 or 1:22 but I did 1:19,” said an elated Saloni.

Interestingly, all three podium finishers bettered Tejaswani’s record.

After claiming the top honours in 400m, 200m and 1500m freestyle events, Saurabh Sangvekar won his fourth gold, winning the 800m freestyle title. He timed 8:26.99 for another convincing victory.

Railways swimmer Sanu Debnath, who had emerged the champion in 200m individual medley, secured his second gold winning the 400m medley in 4:36.95.

Aaron D’Souza, who had bagged a silver in 100m backstroke, was the fastest swimmer of the meet. He took the men’s 50m freestyle crown with 23.29. D’Souza later joined Sajan Prakash, Sangvekar, and Debnath to set a new National record of 7:45.24 and win the 4x200m freestyle gold medal for Railways.

The results: Freestyle: Men’s 800m: 1. Saurabh Sangvekar (RSPB) 8:26.99, 2. K. Mitesh Manoj (SSCB) 8:35.32, 3. Avinash Mani (Kar) 8:35.73; Men’s 50m: 1. Aaron D’Souza (RSPB) 23.29, 2. Anshul Kothari (Guj) 23.31, 3. Sahil Chopra (Pun) 23.53; Women’s 50m: 1. Aditi Dhumatkar (Mah) 26.98, 2. Avantika Chavan (Mah) 27.13, 3. Maana Patel (Guj) 27.73.

Breaststroke: Men’s 200m: 1. Sandeep Sejwal (RSPB) 2:15.28, 2. Likith S.P. (Kar) 2:19.99, 3. Arun S. (SSCB) 2:21.05; Women’s 200m: 1. Saloni Dalal (Kar) 2:44.37 (NR, previous 2:46.49, Tejaswani V., Kar, 2006), 2. Sayani Ghosh (Ben) 2:45.09, 3. Harshitha Jayaram (Kar) 2:45.48.

400m individual medley: Men: 1. Sanu Debnath (RSPB) 4:36.95, 2. T. Emil Robin Singh (TN) 4:39.27, 3. Supriyo Mondal (RSPB) 4:42.14; Women: 1. Sayani Ghosh (Ben) 5:10.57, 2. Shraddha Sudhir (Kar) 5:24.71, 3. Srishti Nag (Chg) 5:26.62.

4x200m freestyle: Men: 1. RSPB 7:45.24 (NR, previous 7:48.34, RSPB, 2015), 2. SSCB 7:54.52, 3. Karnataka 8:04.68; Women: 1. Maharashtra 9:03.06, 2. Karnataka 9:13.30, 3. Bengal 9:26.58.

Water polo: Men: RSPB bt All India Police 14-4, SSCB bt All India Police 5-4; Women: Kerala bt Karnataka 9-3, Maharashtra bt Bengal 7-4.