Arvind Mani’s in the 200m backstroke was among four records set on the third day of the 70th Glenmark National aquatics championship at the V.B.B. Stadium here on Monday.

The 20-year-old Karnataka swimmer clocked 2:05.46s to break Rohit Havaldar’s three-year-old record of 2:06.23s.

Arvind preserved his energy in the first 100m and made a spirited dash in the latter half to outpace Services’s P.S. Madhu, who had 2:07.02s, holding off Karnataka’s N. Srihari (2:07.13).

“I was disappointed that I could not do my best in my favourite event, the 200m individual medley, but now I am happy to have made up for it,” said Arvind.

“In the first half of the race I just wanted to be in the leading pack, and pushed hard later,” he said.

Rio Olympians Sajan Prakash and Shiwani Kataria also scripted National records, in men’s 100m butterfly and the women’s 200m freestyle.

Sajan’s 54.43s bettered Veerdhawal Khade’s National record of 54.59s set last year in Rajkot.

Shiwani timed 2:06.97s to smash Richa Mishra’s 2011 record by 0.32s. In fact, Shiwani’s performance was far better than her 2:09.30 at Rio. Shiwani said she was delighted to have improved her timing even without much training ahead of the National championship. “My plan was to have a smooth first 100m and a strong last 100m,” said Shiwani.

Gujarat, represented by Maana Patel, Anshul Kothari, Smith Sharma and Dilpreet Kaur, won a thrilling photo finish to rewrite the mixed 4x50m medley record and claim the top honour, just 0.03s ahead of Karnataka.

Gujarat’s 1:53.42s erased Maharashtra’s record of 1:54.13 set in 2015.

The results: Swimming: Freestyle: Men’s 1,500m: 1. Saurabh Sangvekar (RSPB) 16:15.81, 2. Aryan Makhija (Mah) 16:23.87, 3. Sanu Debnath (RSPB) 16:25.01. Women’s 200m: 1. Shiwani Kataria (Har) 2:06.97 [NR; OR: 2:07.29, Richa Mishra, 2011), 2. Aditi Dhumatkar (Mah) 2:08.09, 3. Damini K. Gowda (Kar) 2:09.94.

Backstroke: Men’s 200m: 1. Arvind Mani (Kar) 2:05.46 [NR, OR: 2:06.23, Rohit Havaldar, 2013), 2. P.S. Madhu (SSCB) 2:07.02, 3. N. Srihari (Kar) 2:07.13; Women’s 200m: 1. Maana Patel (Guj) 2:22.65, Yuga Birnale (Mah) 2:28.35, 3. Shreyanti Pan (Ben) 2:31.78.

Butterfly: Men’s 100m: 1. Sajan Prakash (RSPB) 54.43 (NR, OR: 54.59, Veerdhawal Khade, 2015), 2. Supriyo Mondal (RSPB) 55.19, 3. Aman Ghai (Pun) 56.38; Women’s 100m: Damini K. Gowda (Kar) 1:04.31, 2. Mayuri Lingaraj (Kar) 1:05.18, 3. Trisha Karkhanis (Mah) 1:05.60.

Mixed 4x50m medley: 1. Gujarat 1:53.42 (NR, OR: 1:54.13, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Karnataka 1:53.45, 3. Maharashtra 1:55.27.

Diving: 1m springboard: Men: 1. K. Ramananda Sharma (SSCB) 297.50, 2. Gaurav Raghuvanshi (RSPB) 269.05, 3. T. Hariprasad (RSPB) 263.45; Women: 1. Simran Rajani (Mah) 167.30, 2. Tanuka Dhara (RSPB) 145.85, 3. Titiksha Marathe (MP) 139.20.

Waterpolo: Men: Maharashtra bt Karnataka 10-0; Punjab bt Manipur 5-4; All India Police bt Bengal 5-3; Kerala bt Delhi 11-2; Women: Bengal bt All India Police 5-1; Karnataka bt Manipur 12-0.