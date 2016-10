Tamil Nadu’s A.L. Muthaiah defeated West Bengal’s Sayantan Das in the sixth round to emerge the sole leader with 5.5 points in the 46th National Junior (under-19) Open chess championship at Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

In the 31st girls championship, C.M.N. Sunyuktha, K. Priyanka, R. Vaishali and Arpita Mukherjee are leading with five points from six rounds.

The results (sixth round): Junior (u-19) Open: A.L. Muthaiah 5.5 bt Sayantan Das 4.5, E. Arjun 5 drew with Shaliesh Dravid 5, Kumar Gaurav 4.5 drew with Mohammad Nubairshah Shaik 4.5, Sidhant Mohaparta 5 bt Rakesh Kumar Nayak 4, Aradhya Garg 5 bt S. Adithya 4, Y. Grahesh 5 bt S. Prasannaa 4, Pimpalkhar Vedant 4.5 drew with Ojas Kulkarni 4, K. Surya Praneeth 4 drew with Baivab Mishra 4, S. Badrinath 4.5 bt C. Sai Vishwesh 3.5, Saurabh Anand 4 drew with Rajdeep Sarkar 4.

Junior girls: C.M.C. Sunyuktha 5 drew with Chitlange Sakshi 4.5, K. Priyanka 5 bt C.H. Meghana 4.5, R. Vaishali 5 bt G. Lasya 4, Arpita Mukherjee 5 bt Tejaswini Sagar 4, Salonika Saina 4 drew with Bidhar Rutumbara 4.5, D. Jishitha 4.5 bt Ananya Suresh 3.5, Meenal Gupta 4.5 bt Srishti Pandey 3.5, K. Priyamvada 4.5 bt C.R. Vasrha 3.5, Hilmi Parveen 3.5 drew with Rathi Dhanasree 4, G. Harshitha 4 bt S. Neela 3.