Bihar’s Kumar Gaurav consolidated his position on top with 8.5 points after scoring a win against Maharashtra’s Shailesh Dravid in the penultimate round of the 46th National junior (u-19) Open chess championship at Rajahmundry on Saturday.

In the 31st National junior girls championship, Tamil Nadu’s R. Vaishali defeated Odisha's Salonkia Saina to lead the pack with nine points.

The results (tenth round):

Junior (u-19) Open: Kumar Gaurav 8.5 bt Shailesh Dravid 7; N. Krishna Teja 8 bt Sidhant Mohapatra 7; Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh 7.5 bt S. Jayakumar 6.5; Erigaisi Arjun 7.5 bt Y. Grahesh 6.5; A.L. Muthaiah 7.5 bt V. Pranavananda 6.5; Raunak Sadhwani 7.5 bt Aradhya Garg 6.5; C. Sai Vishwesh 6.5 drew with Baivab Mishra 6.5; Rajdeep Sarkar 7 bt Krishnater Kushager 6; Sai Agni Jeeevitesh 7 bt Sankalp Gupta 6; Tarini Goyal 7 bt Pimpalkhare Vedant 6.

Junior girls: R. Vaishali 9 bt Salonkia Saina 6.5; Arpita Mukherjee 7.5 bt K. Priyanka 6.5; Bidhar Rutumbara 7.5 bt Chitlange Sakshi 6; C.H. Meghana 6.5 drew with Tejaswani Sagar 6.5; G. Lasya 7 bt Potluri Saye Srija 6; C. R. Aasha 6.5 drew with C.M.N. Sunyuktha 6.5; Isha Sharma 7 bt Karamcheti Priyamvada 6; D. Jisthitha 7 bt Deodhar Vrushali Umesh 6; Chandreyee Hajra 6.5 bt G. Harshita 5.5; Ankitha Goud Palle 6.5 bt G. Samriddhaa 5.5.