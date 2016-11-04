In an elite field, the lowest-ranked performer seldom gets an opportunity to make his or her presence felt. For P. Bala Kannamma, the opening round of the 43rd National women’s chess championship provided a chance to script a stunning upset, and the 20-year-old did no wrong.

Playing against R. Vaishali, her more illustrious compatriot from Tamil Nadu, Bala made a mockery of the rating difference of 227 points that separated her from the 2015 National Challenger champion and won their 26-move shoot-out.

On a day that witnessed four decisive results and two draws, defending champion Padmini Rout and S. Vijayalakshmi posted expected, but contrasting, victories. M. Mahalakshmi, the other winner, upstaged former champion Swati Ghate.

Top seed Eesha Karavade and her Indian Oil colleague and three-time champion Mary Ann Gomes strayed into unknown territory of the London System before drawing their game. In the first game to finish, former champions Soumya Swaminathan and Nisha Mohota signed peace following a three-fold repetition.

In the Sicilian game, Bala played solidly and gave nothing away from the black side. Vaishali, a two-time World age-group gold medallist with a rating of 2300 compared to her rival’s 2073, tried too hard. Perhaps, Vaishali’s sense of danger let her down.

The middle game saw a series of wild exchanges, with Bala better off after it. Vaishali’s desperate kingside offensive fizzled out and she resigned after 26 moves when faced with an inevitable checkmate.

Playing black, Vijayalakshmi chose the Sicilian Dragon and seized her opportunity to win two queenside pawns against an unsuspecting Kiran. She soon found a winning continuation with the help of her queen and rook.

In an interesting position, after calling the shots, Swati blundered away a bishop and resigned against Mahalakshmi. In the final game to finish, Padmini stopped Pratyusha Bodda in 64 moves in an ending involving a bishop and two pawns each.

The results (first round): Kiran Manisha Mohanty lost to S. Vijayalakshmi in 41 moves; M. Mahalakshmi bt Swati Ghate (44 moves); R. Vaishali lost to P. Bala Kannamma (26 moves); Eesha Karavade drew with Mary Ann Gomes (26 moves); Soumya Swaminathan drew with Nisha Mohota (27 moves); Pratyusha Bodda lost to Padmini Rout (64 moves).

Second-round pairings: Mary-Nisha; Malalakshmi-Soumya; Vijayalakshmi-Swati; Bala-Kiran; Padmini-Vaishali; Eesha-Pratyusha.