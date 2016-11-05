Defending champion Padmini Rout and six-time winner S. Vijayalakshmi won, again in contrasting ways, to stay ahead following another day of engrossing battles in the National women’s chess championship here on Friday.

Like on the opening day, the second round, too, saw four decisive games beginning with Vijayalakshmi’s conquest of Swati Ghate in a 30-move battle involving two of the oldest players in the fray.

Padmini, again like on Friday, was made to battle for over five hours. After Pratuysha Bodda, it was the turn of 15-year-old R. Vaishali to make Padmini work hard for a victory in their Ruy Lopez game.

Padmini, up two pawns in the end game, was surprised to find Vaishali play on from the 59th to the 77th move, hoping to escape with an improbable draw.

Vijayalakshmi, playing white, was never under any threat from Swati. Following the opening lines of Tartakower and Modern Defence, Vijayalakshmi gained from a tactical stroke that saw her gain a rook for a knight and a central pawn. Soon thereafter, Swati gave up.

Soumya Swaminathan and M. Mahalakshmi were locked in an interesting battle in Symmetrical English. After a series of exchanges, Soumya managed to establish a queenside passed pawn. Mahalakshmi realised the futility of continuing and resigned after 42 moves.

Top seed Eesha Karavade tamed Pratyusha Bodda in 48 moves. It was a keenly fought battle until Eesha’s two connected passed pawns on the queenside clearly gave her the edge. Pratyusha rightly gauged the potential of Eesha’s extra pawns and gave up.

P. Bala Kannamma almost joined the two leaders but missed an opportunity to beat Kiran Manisha Mohanty. Bala traded her crucial knight on the 44th move for a bishop and thereafter, a relieved Kiran played on till 92 moves to salvage half a point.

Kolkata-mates Mary Ann Gomes and Nisha Mohota drew 26 moves in an unclear position after an intriguing position was following Reti Opening.

The results (second round): S. Vijayalakshmi (2) bt Swati Ghate (0) in 30 moves; Padmini Rout (2) bt R. Vaishali (0) in 77 moves; Soumya Swaminathan (1.5) bt M. Mahalakshmi (1) in 42 moves; Eesha Karavade (1.5) bt Pratyusha Bodda (0) in 48 moves; P. Bala Kannamma (1.5) drew with Kiran Manisha Mohanty (0.5) in 92 moves; Mary Ann Gomes (0.5) drew with Nisha Mohota (1) in 26 moves.

Third round pairings: Pratyusha-Mary; Vaishali-Eesha; Kiran-Padmini; Swati-Bala; Soumya-Vijayalakshmi; Nisha-Mahalakshmi.