33rd Youth National (u-16) basketball: Mixed luck for Delhi

Delhi recorded a tense 69-68 victory over Punjab in the elite Level 1 boys’ section of the 33rd Youth National (under-16) basketball championship here on Monday.

Despite a distinct height disadvantage, Delhi was able to contain the Punjab frontline. For Delhi, Abhishek Sharma (23 points) was outstanding.

In the girls’ section, Lipramayee Sathpathy (25 points) took Odisha to a 51-42 win over Delhi.

The results:

Boys: Uttar Pradesh 79 (Priyanshu 37, Shubhan 20) bt Maharashtra 46; Delhi 69 (Abhishek Sharma 23, Shubham Upreti 14, Aditya Singh 11, Nitish Beniwal 10) bt Punjab 68 (Vivek Chauhan 22, Princepal Singh 15, Jagshaanbir Singh 15).

Girls: Odisha 51 (Lipramayee Sathpathy 25, Suvanki Sahini 14) bt Delhi 42 (Kainaat 10, Aarushi Gupta 10); Gujarat 38 (Tanisha 14) bt Uttarakhand 14 (Tarini 9).