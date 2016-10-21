This World Cup has seen the participation of players with expertise in multiple sports trying to embrace a new discipline.

England’s Tope Adewalure and Keshav Gupta, Kenya’s David Mosambayi and Poland’s Michal Spiczko are some of these versatile athletes who have lit up the competition with their skills.

Thailand’s skipper Khomsan Thongkham is on that list too.

A serving member of his country’s armed forces, Thongkham was a university-level volleyball player. That apart, he is also picking up muay thai and taekwando.

Thongkham took up kabaddi six years ago, and benefited hugely from training under Ramesh Bhendigiri, the Indian coach contracted by a Thai university.

“Dr. Bhendigiri’s five-year contract ended just one month before the World Cup,” said Thai manager Somprach Phonchoo.

Thongkham has been in terrific form here, and the experts have been impressed by his skills and ability to evade capture.

As for who he looks up to, Thongkham names India captain Anup Kumar, who he will be up against in the semifinal on Friday.