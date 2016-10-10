Argentina caught the attention in its customary light blue and white colours, displaying tremendous enthusiasm and energy while trying to compete with a top side like Korea in a Group-A match of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup here on Sunday.

Thrilled by the ovation it received from the stands as each and every member of the team ran into the playing arena, the Ricardo Acuna-coached side, playing in its first international match, showed some fight while winning a few points.

However, after leading 43-11 in the first half, Korea sent its second-string for the second half of the match. The South American side outscored its rival in this half, scoring 31 points compared to Korea’s 25, but the whopping first-half lead helped the Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist win its second straight match. Korea was on top of Group-A with 10 points.

Argentina was blown away in the first three minutes, its seven players rendered out of action. Its captain Sebastian Desocio, along with Matias Martinez, tried an ankle-hold tackle on Korea’s star raider Jang Kun Lee and failed in their bid.

Soon Franco Castro was captured in Argentina’s first raid and soon the team conceded the first of the five ‘all out’ points to Korea, the latter earning 23 raid points, six tackle points, eight ‘all out’ points and six extra points in the first half.

The second half witnessed an even contest as Castro, Nahuel Villamayor, and Eugenio Petermann proved smart raiders. Argentina even managed to earn two ‘all out’ points. In the second contest of the day, Japan beat USA 45-19. USA, which started training for this competition only on September 19, is busy trying to solve the kabaddi puzzle!

The results: Korea 68 bt Argentina 42; Japan 45 bt USA 19; Iran bt Thailand 64-22.