Japan notched up its second win in as many matches to enhance its chances of advancing to the semifinals of the 2016 kabaddi World Cup at ‘The Arena by TransStadia’ on Wednesday.

In a Group-B low-scoring match the Japanese team comprising university students beat Poland 33-22. With ten points the South East Asian team is placed No. 2 behind Iran. Skipper Masayuki Shimokawa scored four raid points and three tackle points and Kazuhiro Takano proved to be a very successful raider with seven points.

The results: Group-A: Australia bt Argentina 68-45, Group-B: Japan bt Poland 33-22. — Special Correspondent

